Ramblers re-direct 'notoriously boggy' section of 60-mile Wat’s Dyke Way

Wat’s Dyke Way follows a 61-mile route from the eponymous dyke in Llanymynech to Basingwerk Abbey, which is within a stone’s throw of the River Dee estuary near Holywell in Flintshire.

However, the popular walking trail used to follow the Montgomery Canal to Maesbury, but the boggy ground was making the route difficult for people to enjoy.

Oswestry Ramblers together with the Oswestry Parish Paths Partnership (P3) group, however, have now re-routed the section to the A483 near Weston

Peter Danby of Oswestry Ramblers said: "This part of the way is notoriously boggy and has been re-aligned with gates replacing stiles in most cases to provide a more enjoyable experience and to make a safer crossing of the major trunk road where there is still a need to cross but not walk alongside, as on the old route.

"This is an interim solution with plans in place for an underpass alongside the River Morda under the A483."

He said the work on Wat’s Dyke Way is part of the continuing efforts of both the Ramblers and the P3 Group to improve the local footpath network to make it more accessible and easy for walkers of any ability to use and enjoy.

The improvements to the route which runs from Holywell in Flintshire to Llanymynech, have been made possible by grants from Ramblers Holidays Charitable Trust and from Oswestry Borderland Rotary Club.

For more information on the Wat’s Dyke Way long distance path see: wats-dyke-way.weebly.com