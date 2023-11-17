Huge crowds pack into town for Christmas lights switch on

Hundreds of people poured into the town for an evening that has become a firm favourite with families.

Oswestry Town Council organised the event to celebrate the lights that it puts up every year throughout the town.

Oswestry's lights switch on. photo Graham Mitchell

Bailey Head was the centrepiece for the switch on with music provided by students from local schools and colleges.

There were also visits to the stage by the Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, Oswestry's very own beauty Queen, Ms Galaxy, April Luong, In Bloom winners and of course Santa and his entourage introduced by master of ceremonies James Bond.

Oswestry's lights switch on. photo Graham Mitchell

Borderland Theatre, Stagecoach and OsRocks also entertained the crowds.

Councillor Rose praised all those involved.

She said it was wonderful to see all the young people excited about going on stage and said it reminded her of her own childhood.

Oswestry's lights switch on. photo Graham Mitchell

The mayor said it was wonderful to see so many people turn out for the lights switch on and said it showed the incredible community spirit in the town.

Many businesses were busy, from cafes and pubs to shops and market stalls.

A snow machine gave that winter wonderland feeling.

Oswestry's lights switch on. photo Graham Mitchell

Following the count down to the switch on there was more entertainment from bands, Small Furry Animals and Public Rest Room.

Tonight the mayor will be back on festive duty turning on the Rotary Club Tree of Light in Festival Square from 4.30pm.