Oswestry town council asked to contribute to improving cycle/footway

A council meeting at the Guildhall on Wednesday will discuss a possible bid for funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) through its Rural Fund - a capital only fund which offers up to 70 per cent match funding.

Council clerk Arren Roberts said in a report to councillors that Shropshire Council has approached Oswestry Town Council to see whether it would provide some match funding towards improving an existing footpath/cycleway in eastern Oswestry.

The Greenway route connects residential areas to recreational facilities and the Meadows Primary School.

The total cost of the scheme is £590,000 with the request to the UKSPF of £413,000. Shropshire Council would need to contribute £100,000 and Oswestry Town Council requested to contribute £77,000, Mr Roberts said.

The scheme includes lighting improvements, path widening, installation of a parallel crossing and an uncontrolled crossing with a surface material treatment to highlight the crossing, plus minor "kerb re-profiling".

An existing lighting column would also be repositioned.

Mr Roberts said: "Members may wish to use this opportunity to consider other improvements it wishes to see in the area and use the match funding to negotiate those into the project as a condition of its match funding. This, however, makes it a less straightforward capital project."

He said it was a difficult matter for members to consider, especially as this is the first time the project has been presented.

"If members are minded to provide financial support, it is recommended that this is an 'in principle' decision only at this stage due to the limited amount of information available.

"Members may ask 'why improve an existing serviceable scheme rather than deliver higher priority improvements?'"