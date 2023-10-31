Water supply in Oswestry area 'getting back to normal' following pump failure

The issue had been detected at 12 noon on Tuesday and Severn Trent said customers in the SY11 area may have experienced lower pressure than normal, or supply may have stopped completely.

In an afternoon update the company said low pressure may continue over the next 24 hours as water flows back into the network of pipes.

A spokesperson said: "We’d like to apologise to anyone experiencing poor pressure in the SY11 area of Oswestry. Our teams are already aware of the cause and are working hard to restore your supplies as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"Please be aware as the water begins to flow back through our network of pipes, you may continue to experience some low pressure but please be assured that over the next 24 hours, as the water continues to flow, your pressure will return to normal."

The company thanked customers for continued patience whilst its teams worked hard to get supplies restored.