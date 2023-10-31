Water supply in Oswestry area 'getting back to normal' following pump failure

By David TooleyOswestryPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A water company says it is working hard to restore supplies in the Oswestry area after some of its pumps stopped working.

The issue had been detected at 12 noon on Tuesday and Severn Trent said customers in the SY11 area may have experienced lower pressure than normal, or supply may have stopped completely.

In an afternoon update the company said low pressure may continue over the next 24 hours as water flows back into the network of pipes.

A spokesperson said: "We’d like to apologise to anyone experiencing poor pressure in the SY11 area of Oswestry. Our teams are already aware of the cause and are working hard to restore your supplies as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"Please be aware as the water begins to flow back through our network of pipes, you may continue to experience some low pressure but please be assured that over the next 24 hours, as the water continues to flow, your pressure will return to normal."

The company thanked customers for continued patience whilst its teams worked hard to get supplies restored.

"We really do understand how much of an impact this may have had," the company said.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News