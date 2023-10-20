Two women taken to hospital after A5 crash and major stretch of road is closed

Police say that the A5 between Shrewsbury and Oswestry has been closed following the incident at about 3.30pm.

They are advising people to avoid the area, although it is possible to go through West Felton village.

A spokesperson for Oswestry Police said there had been a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A5 at West Felton, Oswestry, Shropshire.

"The A5 is closed, however, you are able to go through West Felton village.

"If you are able to take an alternative route, this would reduce congestion through West Felton."

The West Mercia Police Operations & Communications Centre said the A5 was closed from Bridgeover West Felton to the B5009 junction at Queens Head following the road traffic collision.

"Please avoid the area."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC on the A5, near to the Long Oak Junction, West Felton at 3.31pm.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered three patients. Two women were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

"A man was assessed and discharged at the scene."

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said two fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry at 3.47pm,

A spokesperson said two casualties self extricated prior to fire service arrival. Crews made vehicales safe.