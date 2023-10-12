Three cars, motorbike, van and two jet skis destroyed in blaze near Oswestry

The fire ripped through the vehicles parked outside an outbuilding at Maesbrook just before 9pm on Wednesday .
Firefighters in nearby Oswestry had just finished their training night when 999 calls were made and so were able to respond immediately.
They arrived to find a fierce fire and put on breathing apparatus to fight the flames, preventing them from spreading to the building.
A spokesperson for Oswestry fire station said the incident involved three saloon cars, a van, a motorbike and two jet skis.
"Crews used two hose reel jets, one covering jet, four breathing apparatus and two thermal image cameras to extinguish the blaze within 50 minutes."
He said the firefighters had just finished their drill night when the emergency call came in.