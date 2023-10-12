Three cars, motorbike, van and two jet skis destroyed in blaze near Oswestry

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Maesbrook

The fire ripped through the vehicles parked outside an outbuilding at Maesbrook just before 9pm on Wednesday .

Firefighters in nearby Oswestry had just finished their training night when 999 calls were made and so were able to respond immediately.

They arrived to find a fierce fire and put on breathing apparatus to fight the flames, preventing them from spreading to the building.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Maesbrook. photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue

A spokesperson for Oswestry fire station said the incident involved three saloon cars, a van, a motorbike and two jet skis.

"Crews used two hose reel jets, one covering jet, four breathing apparatus and two thermal image cameras to extinguish the blaze within 50 minutes."