Coffee morning with a difference as Rotary Club sets out its stall

From left, Sean Evans, Oswestry's Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose,Harry Richardson, Sherie Soper and Andy Boroughs

Borderland Rotary held its annual MacMillan Coffee Morning in Bailey Street, Oswestry with the help of Sean Evans from the Sweeney Hall Hotel who supplied almost 300 muffins and Lynda from the Mean Bean Coffee Machine Van.

Harry Richardson, who organised the event on behalf of Borderland said, “There are a lot of people having a really tough time out there at the moment – what with the financial crisis that’s hitting everyone – so I’ve been so pleased that local residents have spared the time and the money to join us for coffee and support this great cause. I’ve had my own brush with cancer, so I really appreciate it in a very personal way”.

He said this year the total raised was just over £700 which is a little up on last year’s figure.