Charity plans to combine a warm inviting space with helping people to learn a new craft

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

A charity is planning to provide a warm and inviting space for people this winter, giving them the chance to combine socialising with enjoying a craft.

The Building Better Opportunities project
The Building Better Opportunities project

The Qube in Oswestry, says the space in its gallery in Oswestry would give people the chance to enjoy a social setting and access a warm drink all while learning a new skill, with help from its crafty team members who would be on hand.

It is also looking to team up with the Citizens Advice Bureau to provide drop-in sessions and provide a noticeboard with cost of living advice.

The charity has applied to Oswestry Town Council for a grant of up to £1,000 to set up the space, a request that will be considered at a council meeting at the Guildhall on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said the idea was to help people to create by knitting or crochet, a piece of warmth to take home, anything from a scarf of blanket to a bobble hat or mittens. A free starter pack would be provided to each person.

"We would aim to work with a mental health nurse to provide advice on why socialising and finding a craft such as knitting or crochet is great for mental health and well-being, which is a huge area that should be supported during these difficult times," they said.

The space would be for all people, including those who are older and/or finding themselves in economic difficulties as well as a safe place for young people.

It would predominately run from October through to April, although the space would always be available.

"We will have a permanent Warm Space, where people can drop in and have a warm drink," said the spokesperson.

"We will have knitting/crochet materials available, where people can make something cosy to take away with them to keep them warm at home."

As well as asking for a council grant, the Qube is asking for donations from the public and businesses on social media.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News