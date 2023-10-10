Charity plans to combine a warm inviting space with helping people to learn a new craft

The Building Better Opportunities project

The Qube in Oswestry, says the space in its gallery in Oswestry would give people the chance to enjoy a social setting and access a warm drink all while learning a new skill, with help from its crafty team members who would be on hand.

It is also looking to team up with the Citizens Advice Bureau to provide drop-in sessions and provide a noticeboard with cost of living advice.

The charity has applied to Oswestry Town Council for a grant of up to £1,000 to set up the space, a request that will be considered at a council meeting at the Guildhall on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said the idea was to help people to create by knitting or crochet, a piece of warmth to take home, anything from a scarf of blanket to a bobble hat or mittens. A free starter pack would be provided to each person.

"We would aim to work with a mental health nurse to provide advice on why socialising and finding a craft such as knitting or crochet is great for mental health and well-being, which is a huge area that should be supported during these difficult times," they said.

The space would be for all people, including those who are older and/or finding themselves in economic difficulties as well as a safe place for young people.

It would predominately run from October through to April, although the space would always be available.

"We will have a permanent Warm Space, where people can drop in and have a warm drink," said the spokesperson.

"We will have knitting/crochet materials available, where people can make something cosy to take away with them to keep them warm at home."