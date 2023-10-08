Luxury holiday park and country home up for grabs - but it'll set you back three-and-a-half million

Paddock Lodge Estate comes with a 7-bed country home. Photo: Zoopla/Monks

Set in around two acres of grounds, Paddock Lodge Estate will provide its new owners with a stunning detached country home and a luxury holiday park business.

With a total of 23 bedrooms spread over a stunning country home and four, four-bed holiday lodges - the opportunity sure provides a lot of beds for your buck.

Surrounded by open countryside the property is six miles from Oswestry and just 13 miles from Shrewsbury and will provide the new owners and their many, many guests the perfect base for a quick trip over the border to Wales.

Photo: Zoopla/Monks

The massive property comes with a stunning seven-bed, four-bath and four-reception room home that is sure to provide the new owners with their private slice of luxury.

Photo: Zoopla/Monks

The long list of rooms to relax in includes a drawing room, conservatory and Swedish-style sauna in addition to the bespoke kitchen, sitting room with a feature marble fireplace, and a dining room that leads onto a rear sun terrace.

A bespoke kitchen. Photo: Zoopla/Monks

Upstairs features seven bedrooms, three with en suites, and a large family bathroom.

One of seven bedrooms. Photo: Zoopla/Monks

Outside sees a triple garage, private drive and stunningly manicured lawns and gardens.

A large, purpose-built office building is perfect for those managing the estate or working from home, adjoined to a separate, self-contained annexe with open plan living, dining and kitchen, bedroom, shower room and its own garden.

The purchase includes four, four-bed holiday lodges. Photo: Zoopla/Monks

The four detached lodges offer over 1,700 square feet of luxurious accommodation.

Inside one of four, four-bed holiday lodges. Photo: Zoopla/Monks

Featuring four double bedrooms - each with its own ensuite - and an open plan living, dining and kitchen area ensures holidaymakers have everything they need.

Sliding doors lead onto a deck sun terrace, with each lodge featuring a hot tub with far-reaching views over the lawns and gardens.

The property features an indoor heated swimming pool. Photo: Zoopla/Monks

The luxury doesn't stop there however, the park also features a tennis court and an indoor heated swimming pool.

The tennis court. Photo: Zoopla/Monks