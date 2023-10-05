Blooming brilliant - town scoops overall winner award in regional competition

Cae Glas park photo: Graham Mitchell

At the Heart of England in Bloom awards on Thursday Oswestry in Bloom took the large town category as overall winner. It will now go through to the national In Bloom finals later this month.

Osnosh Community Kitchen won a special concessionary award for Health and Wellbeing.

From left, Natalie Bainbridge, Elliot Bastos and Mayor, Olly Rose

Chair of Oswestry in Bloom, Natalie Bainbridge, said: "We are celebrating another successful day at the Heart of England Awards. We have been named overall category winners for the second consecutive year. Now we're excited for our entry in the National Finals on October 23. It is a testament to all the work put in by our many volunteers and of course the park team at Cae Glas Park."

Oswestry Town Mayor Olly Rose, who attended the celebration, said: "This has been a great joint project between the town council and in bloom volunteers . We've made our town look lovely. All the hard work has involved lots of community projects and it is great to receive recognition and an overall win in a competition with some really high standard entries."

In Bloom judges in Cae Glas Park, photo Graham Mitchell

Osnosh Community Kitchen and Cafe has a garden at its headquarters at The Centre in Oak Street. There is grows a variety of seasonal crops and herbs to use in its kitchen and cafe.