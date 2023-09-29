MP to run town's 10k in support of charity

Helen Morgan will be running the Oswestry 10k in aid of Hope House

North Shropshire Lib Dem MP Helen Morgan has set a target of raising £1,000 ahead of the October 15 run to show her support and appreciation of the work done by the charity in aid of seriously ill children in Shropshire and the border counties.

People are being encouraged to donate to the fundraising drive, and to come along on the day to cheer on the runners.

Mrs Morgan said: “I'm running the Oswestry 10k to raise money for Hope House, a fantastic local charity that does vital work supporting seriously ill children in Shropshire, Cheshire, Powys and North Wales.

“Hope House, near Oswestry, cares for babies, children and young people who are not expected to live past the age of 18. The charity makes sure that nobody has to face the death of their child alone. The wonderful staff provide care, counselling and respite while helping families to navigate a terrifying journey.

“Almost everyone in Shropshire and North Wales will know a family who have benefited from this brilliant charity – a charity that deserves all of our support.

“Please give what you can and help support a superb charity that is close to my heart.”