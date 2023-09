Shropshire hospital emergency departments under extreme pressure - warning to only go if you have life-threatening injury or illness

By Sue Austin Oswestry

Health and care services across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are under extreme pressure with people being told only to go to A&E if they have a life-threatening injury or illness.

Health bosses said unprecedented numbers of people are visiting emergency departments.