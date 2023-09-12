Fire destroys garage with thick smoke visible for miles

Firefighters fight the blaze at the garage at Chirk Bank

Firefighters from both sides of the Shropshire/Welsh border went to the fire at the back of a house in Chirk Bank near Oswestry on Monday.

In challenging conditions they successfully stopped the blaze from spreading to the nearby home.

The garage at Chirk Bank photos: James Lewis Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The alarm was raised at 2pm.

A fire crew from Oswestry and two from Wrexham went to the scene and could see thick, black smoke billowing from the site, visible from some distance.

Oswestry Watch Manager, James Lewis, said it was a severe fire.

"Our crews faced challenging conditions because of the narrow access to the incident."

"Breathing apparatus, two hosereel jets and a covering jet were used to tackle this intense blaze. Oswestry firefighters were assisted by the North Wales Fire Service, which helped ferry water from a nearby hydrant.

The garage at Chirk Bank photo James Lewis Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

"We're pleased to report that our teams successfully extinguished the fire and dampened down the area to ensure the situation remained under control."