Crews are still on the scene dampening down the area

Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at around 5.20pm this evening in Willow Street, Oswestry.

Upon arrival, crews found a saloon vehicle smoking. The battery was disconnected prior to Fire Service Personnel's arrival.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Oswestry. Crews used a Hosereel jet and thermal imaging camera to put out the fire.