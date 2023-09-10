Training should be make available on the use of bleed kits says councillor

Adele Nightingale, BID Manager, and Michelle Parry, Oswestry Community First Responder with two of the bleed kits

Councillor Jay Moore said he had been told that nationally, bleed kits were not been used to their full potential.

"It's all well and good placing the kits in our defib boxes but without some instructions on how to use them properly, we aren't seeing the job through.

"I propose we provide training some opportunities and some basic awareness campaigns.

"Statistics show that juveniles aged 10-17 account for almost 20 per cent of knife possession offences, so we should contact local schools and work closely with our partners at the TNS Foundation to devise a strategy of education that will reach our young residents most effectively."

Councillor Moore is asking the council to allow its Police Partnership Panel and Youth Services panel to discuss and implement programmes, with a budget made available by the council.