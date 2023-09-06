By election as one of youngest councillors to be elected stands down

By Sue Austin

A by election is to be held in Oswestry after the resignation one of the youngest councillors to be elected in the UK.

Jess Michie
Jess Michie was just 18 when she became a town councillor in 2021. She had only just finished her sixth form studies.

Oswestry Town Council announced the Miss Michie, a Conservative councillor had stepped down.

"A casual vacancy has occurred in the office of Councillor for Cambrian Ward of Oswestry Town Council, following the resignation on August 22 of Councillor Jessica Michie," it said.

The Green Party moved quickly to call an election. Duncan Kerr Co-ordinator of the North Shropshire Green Party said “There is now an empty chair in the Council chamber and Cambrian residents have told us they want a hard-working Councillor to represent them.

"Therefore we have gathered the signatures needed to formally call for an election and are delighted to announce that the popular and experienced ex-Councillor Nikki Hughes, who represented the ward from 2017 to 2021, will be our candidate.

2With support from the community and from her Green colleagues, Councillor Rosie Radford and Councillor Stephen Froggatt, we will have a strong and dynamic team to tackle all the issues in the Cambrian ward."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

