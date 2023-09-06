By election as one of youngest councillors to be elected stands down

Jess Michie

Jess Michie was just 18 when she became a town councillor in 2021. She had only just finished her sixth form studies.

Oswestry Town Council announced the Miss Michie, a Conservative councillor had stepped down.

"A casual vacancy has occurred in the office of Councillor for Cambrian Ward of Oswestry Town Council, following the resignation on August 22 of Councillor Jessica Michie," it said.

The Green Party moved quickly to call an election. Duncan Kerr Co-ordinator of the North Shropshire Green Party said “There is now an empty chair in the Council chamber and Cambrian residents have told us they want a hard-working Councillor to represent them.

"Therefore we have gathered the signatures needed to formally call for an election and are delighted to announce that the popular and experienced ex-Councillor Nikki Hughes, who represented the ward from 2017 to 2021, will be our candidate.