Rotary club learns about football club's foundation work

Paul Crosby, Gill Jones, Stan Smith, and Andy Boroughs.

Gill Jones from The New Saints Foundation joined Borderland Rotary in Oswestry to explain the aims and activities of the organisation.

The talk demonstrated how the scope of the foundation was far more varied than the rotarians had previously assumed.

Gill, who has been with the foundation since its inception about 10 years ago, said: “Football and sport in general are, of course, a very important part of our activities but they are by no means all we do as we work with outside organisations such as Oswestry Town Council, Shropshire Council and eight local schools to deliver a wide range of services and, as the name implies, we aspire to build the community from the foundations up.

"To quote some figures, we provided 4,280 holiday activities across Oswestry and the surrounding area, worked with 1,500 children, helping them to have fun and feel inspired, and provided 4,000 meals to those who need them most.