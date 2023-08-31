MP hits milestone as council reveals she is responsible for more queries than any of her county colleagues

Helen Morgan has raised more casework queries with Shropshire Council than any other MP according to the authority.

The milestone for North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan coincides with the publication of Shropshire Council figures which show two-thirds of MP enquiries it receives are from her and her team.

Ms Morgan described the statistics as a “badge of pride” and assured constituents that she would “never shy away” from taking up their issues.

A report to be discussed by the council’s cabinet next week says the number of MP enquiries “has risen significantly” in 2022/23, with a 47 per cent increase on the previous year – coinciding with Ms Morgan’s election in December 2021.

The council’s figures show Ms Morgan’s office was behind 423 of the 647 enquiries received last year from MPs on behalf of their constituents.

This compares to 169 from Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, 38 from Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski, and 17 from ‘other’ MPs, which includes The Wrekin’s Mark Pritchard whose constituency takes in the Shifnal and Albrighton areas.

However the report adds: “It should be noted that MPs may work differently, and some may prefer to raise informal enquiries.”

Ms Morgan said: “As an MP, my first priority is standing up for my constituents on all issues big and small and being an accessible MP – it feels a real achievement to reach 10,000 cases so quickly.

“For two thirds of local issues raised this year with Shropshire Council to have come from my team is a badge of pride.

“Local issues, from potholes and road safety, up to access to GPs and social care, have a huge impact on people’s daily lives, and I never shy away from taking on Shirehall bosses where they need challenging.

“Running public events like my summer tour means that we pick up lots of issues from our most rural communities and take them up, issues that have often gone ignored in the past.

“We can’t win every battle, but our team work hard to get results for the people of North Shropshire and endeavour to make a difference across our towns, villages and hamlets.”