Ziplining teddies to return for charity market

The air ambulance teddies will be on sale on the Bailey Head at the charity market this Friday

Oswestry Town Market is hosting the second charity market of the year this Friday, September 1.

Charities can use free stalls to raise awareness, offer advice, recruit volunteers and raise funds.

The Qube, Horatio’s Garden, Hope House and Shropshire Recovery are set to be among the many charities taking part.

The event will also see the return of the teddy bear zip wire, raising money for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

Oswestry's knitting group, Crafty Knitters, has been busy knitting teddies in air ambulance uniformswhich will be available to purchase for £5 from their market stall.

Each teddy purchased will have a ride on the zip wire from the top of the Guildhall, down to the Bailey Head where it will then receive a certificate.

A spokesperson from the town council said: "Oswestry Town Market is a wonderful place to shop and where small, independent businesses thrive.

"Markets have always provided a wider value to our historic town and are a great arena through which we can bring people together and support the community.

"Our Charity Markets play a key role in community engagement, and we hope residents and visitors will come along and support some fantastic local causes."