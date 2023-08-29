Second crash in three weeks on the exact same rural spot

Picture: Oswestry Rural North SNT

Oswestry Police say the second crash happened at the junction of Cefn Lane and Blodwell Bank on Tuesday evening involving one minor injury.

PCSO David Hughes, of Oswestry Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team, said that the ambulance service was called.

Writing on the West Mercia Police Neighbourhood Alerts PCSO Hughes said: "Second time in three weeks! Two vehicle RTC on the junction of Cefn Lane/Blodwel Bank. One minor injury Ambulance on route."

On Wednesday, August 9, the Shropshire Star reported that a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries after a crash.

The incident, which involved a car and a motorcycle, took place on Cefn Lane, Porth-y-waen, at around 6.30pm.

The ambulance service, police and a fire crew, were all called to the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it had sent two crews to the scene and that the motorcycle rider had been taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

He said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike on Cefn Lane, Porth-y-waen at 6.32pm.

"Two ambulances attended the scene. On arrival we discovered two patients. A man, the motorcyclist, was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.