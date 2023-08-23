Father-of-six killed on A5 Oswestry bypass is named locally as fundraiser is set up

Mile End roundabout, near where Mr Jones was killed

Named locally as Jamie "Ashley" Jones, a haulier from Oswestry in his 30s, Mr Jones died following a collision on the A5 Oswestry bypass at around 5.10am on Sunday.

The incident occurred between the Mile End Roundabout with the A483 and Whittington Roundabout with the A495, with police saying a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

Colleagues of Mr Jones, who worked for Salop Haulage in Shrewsbury, said they were "numb" following the death of "Ash".

Duncan Harris, transport manager at Salop Haulage, said the father-of-six had "lived for his family".

He added: "This has hit us so hard and I am still numb from it. All the staff here are more like family.

"Ash was a true grafter, nothing was too much trouble. He was never down whatever the situation.

"I have spent a lot of Monday just on the phone with customers in disbelief and paying tribute to him. He lived for his family, his lorry and his job. A true professional with an old head on his shoulders."

A GoFundMe fundraising page has also been set up by a family friend of Mr Jones, which has already reached halfway to its £5,000 fundraising total in the first 24 hours of being set up.

Meanwhile, West Mercia Police said it is appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision.

PC Steve Wootton from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: ‘‘Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this sad time. I would like to appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward or anyone who was passing through the area around 5.10 Sunday morning who may have dash-cam footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Steve Wootton on 101 extension 7702273 or by email on stephen.wootton@westmercia.police.uk quoting 112i from August 20.