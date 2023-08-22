Councillors urge owners to breathe life back into empty pub

Some of those involved in the litter pick and weeding

A group of four town councillors spent Sunday morning not only litter picking but also tidying up the grounds of an empty pub.

Councillor Les McGuire, said there was concern that the once popular, Unicorn Pub in Unicorn Road had been closed for some time.

Admiral Taverns, owner of the pub said it was actively looking for new tenants to reopen the Unicorn.

Councillor McGuire said the litter picking team, himself, Councillors Mark Jones, John Price and Gwyn Snow and also Mark Bamford, completed a general litter pic in the Unicorn Road area and then decided that the outside of the pub was looking unkempt.

"We did some weeding and made the area look tidy again," he said.

"The Unicorn has been left un-loved for some time. It's a shame the that no one has taken on the pub as it is the hub of the community. I hope that we see someone opening the doors again and bringing life back into the pub."