Police seize drugs in Oswestry after acting on 'information from the public'

Officers at the town's Safer Neighbourhood Team said they have been following up on information given to them by members of the public.

PC Karl Bryant, of the policing team in Oswestry Central, said: "Recently, officers from Oswestry SNT have been performing targeted patrols of areas allegedly commonly used for drug activity.

"This is following on from information given to us from concerned members of the public."

They have stopped "numerous" cars and people acting "suspiciously", officers say.

"This has resulted in drugs being seized and the people dealt with accordingly."

The officer thanked members of the public for "giving us information that we need to best serve our communities".