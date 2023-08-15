Appeal for groups to take part in Oswestry CultureFest

Oswestry

Oswestry CultureFest takes place on September 9 and coincides with the annual Heritage Open Days events in the town.

Oswestry CultureFest celebrates the wide cultural diversity in Oswestry and the surrounding area, not only ‘mainstream’ culture but diversity which is less often celebrated such as alternative lifestyles, disability, sexual orientation, faiths and beliefs, ethnicity and age.

The day is about highlighting some of the local minority cultures and enhancing their day-to-day visibility and inclusion – celebrating differences as a positive contribution to Oswestry’s vibrant community.

The event will include arts and crafts activities, performances and stalls. The whole event is free to the public.

Arts Connection is looking for local organisations and groups to run information stalls and activities to present themselves to the public, with a focus on their equality, diversity, inclusivity, anti-discrimination, human rights and anti-hate crime work.

Stalls are free but a donation to Arts Connection would be much appreciated and would help in organising the event again.