Pedestrian ramp named in honour of one of those who campaigned for it

Gary Llewellyn son, Kim Tunnadine and Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose.

Pam Ingrey, who died earlier this year, and Kim Tunnadine from Oswestry Mobility first highlighted the need for a ramp for the footway that links the town's Castle Street and the Horsemarket carpark.

They organised a petition and presented it to the council.

The recently opened ramp named The Pam Ingrey Way, the enables easier and safer access into town and is highly valued by those in the community who have limited mobility.

Pam died just as the ramp was opened after a trip to see family in Australia. Following her passing, Oswestry Town Council approved the request from Kim and the family to name the ramp in her honour.

Her son, Gary Llewellyn, spoke a few words on the unveiling of the new sign.

“My mother was one of the strongest, bravest, and kindest people. Anyone who knew her would tell you that she would do anything to help anyone. When she started the petition for the new ramp, alongside Oswestry Mobility, she knew that it would make a positive difference to the people of Oswestry.”

“Unfortunately, my mother did not get chance to see the finished ramp, but now she will be remembered forever by the naming of Pam Ingrey Way.”

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose said: “We are so sorry that Pam has passed away and the Council offers their sincere condolences to her family and friends. The Horsemarket ramp project was initiated by Pam and Kim, and it is fitting that we honour Pam in this way as a lasting legacy to her efforts to help our community.