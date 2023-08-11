Severn Trent issues scam warning after customers report 'convincing' fraud calls

Severn Trent has issued a warning about a potential scam in the Oswestry area

The warning comes after a resident alerted members of the community to a ‘convincing scam’ via a local Facebook group for the Oswestry area.

The call, purportedly from Severn Trent, asked the recipient to ‘press 1’ to speak to a member of the team about their account.

However, Severn Trent only sends automated calls to alert customers to issues in their area and only requests to ‘press 1’ if they want to hear a message again – never to speak about an account.

Severn Trent has confirmed that the last automated message sent to the Oswestry area was in July.

This has prompted the company to issue advice on what to do if contacted by someone claiming to be from Severn Trent – including never giving out personal information and, if in doubt, to contact the company direct.

Jodie Bowen, customer contact lead at Severn Trent, said: “We have been made aware of the situation and we are urging customers to be extra-vigilant. We only send automated calls if there is an issue in the local area to ensure our customers are kept up to date.

“If you ever receive a suspicious call – either at the door or on the phone, please do let the police know, and tell us too – that way we can warn others.”