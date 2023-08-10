Consultation days for view on town centre toilets with new Changing Places facility

English Walls Car Park

The consultation will be held at Guildhall on August 17, 18, 19 with residents of Oswestry are invited to view detailed plans of the refurbishment.

The Council are keen to engage with those who will use this facility and in particular people with additional needs, such as mobility, who will benefit from this development.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose said: “These toilets need to be as inclusive as possible, and we want to get this right for residents and visitors alike. It is important we provide a safe and dignified space that is suitable for everyone in our community. We are making our plans visible so that residents can have an input and we can make any necessary changes before the development is put out to tender.”

She said improving Oswestry’s public toilet facilities has been a Council priority for a number of years. Councillors agreed to progress the refurbishment of the English Walls facilities back in April.

"Plans include a ‘Changing Places’ facility, so that everyone, regardless of their access needs or disability or reliance on the assistance of carers or specialist equipment, can use a toilet facility with dignity and hygienically. The new facilities will recognise the needs of those people with profound and multiple learning disabilities and physical disabilities such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy, and multiple sclerosis."

“Some people require extra equipment and space to allow them to use the toilets safely and comfortably. Changing Places toilets will make a real difference and enable anyone, regardless of their disability, to visit our town and enjoy community life - things that most of us take for granted every day.”