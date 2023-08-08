Mayor planning a meet up event at town's Balloon Carnival

Councillor Olly Rose will be hosting a stall at this year’s Oswestry Balloon Carnival on August 19.

Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose
The hugely popular Balloon Carnival will be held in Cae Glas Park with two days of entertainment and weather permitting balloon lift offs and light and sound shows.

The mayor will visit on the Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Oswestry residents are invited to meet Councillor Rose to ask any questions and chat about issues that are important to them.

She said: “I am keen to meet as many people as possible and hear about their priorities. It is important for the Town Council to be accessible to residents.”

“The Town Council has just published an annual newsletter, and this will be on display for people to read. Come down and hear about some of the great projects we have delivered and learn about our plans for 2023 and beyond”.

"I really enjoyed holding a meet the mayor event at the market in July, it was great to talk to people in person. If residents can’t make the Balloon Carnival, they can get in touch with me by email at ollyrose@oswestry-tc.gov.uk and via my Facebook page @oswestrytownmayor. I’d love to hear from you.”

