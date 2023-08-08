Football club initiative supports local charities for the coming season

A number of charities are being supported by The New Saints' initiative

The Oswestry-based, The New Saints (TNS), who play in the JD Cymru Premier League, and will be defending their title this season, have donated a large number of pitch-side adverts to local charities for free throughout the 2023/24 season.

TNS said it was proud to give back to the community, and with the charity sector one of the worst hit by the cost of living crisis, the club wanted to provide support to help raise awareness for their various causes.

The charities have only had to pay for the small cost of creating the advertising boards and they now sit in pride of place on the side of the pitch at Park Hall, which has already played host to two high profile European fixtures so far this season.

Although the club has already engaged with seven different charities to date, it said it is "extremely keen" to maximise the initiative, and encouraged any interested charities to get involved in the programme.

So far the charities featured include Oswestry and Borders Foodbank, RJAH League of Friends, Garden for Alice, Nightingale House Hospice, Hope House, The Movement Centre, and the TNS Foundation.

TNS’ commercial manager Simon O’Riley said: "We’re delighted to have already been able to support several charities with this initiative so far and it’s great to see their advertising boards take pride of place at Park Hall.

"We’re committed to do everything we can to support our local community in any way possible and this initiative represents exactly that.

"I’d encourage any interested charities to please contact the club and we’d be thrilled to raise awareness of the amazing work you do for people across the region."

TNS Chairman Mike Harris said: "The cost-of-living crisis has had a huge impact on charities across the UK, in particular community based charities, so we are proud to play a small part in helping them gain additional exposure by offering advertising space at Park Hall.