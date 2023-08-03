Man taken to hospital after minibus and car crash in Oswestry

A man was taken to the RSH following the collision

Fire, police and ambulance were in attendance at the collision on Salop Road in Oswestry on Thursday.

The incident, which involved a minibus and a saloon car, occurred at around 12.20pm.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance service said a man had been taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident.

They said: "We were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Salop Road in Oswestry shortly before 1pm on Thursday. An ambulance attended the scene and treated one patient.

"He was in a minibus that had suffered rear-end damage. His injury was not serious but he was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as a precaution for further assessment.

"Two women in the minibus were unhurt as were the occupants of the car, which had front end damage."