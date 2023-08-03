Man taken to hospital after minibus and car crash in Oswestry

By Megan JonesOswestryPublished:

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a minibus and a car in Oswestry.

A man was taken to the RSH following the collision
Fire, police and ambulance were in attendance at the collision on Salop Road in Oswestry on Thursday.

The incident, which involved a minibus and a saloon car, occurred at around 12.20pm.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance service said a man had been taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident.

They said: "We were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Salop Road in Oswestry shortly before 1pm on Thursday. An ambulance attended the scene and treated one patient.

"He was in a minibus that had suffered rear-end damage. His injury was not serious but he was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as a precaution for further assessment.

"Two women in the minibus were unhurt as were the occupants of the car, which had front end damage."

The fire service reported the collision had been "minor" and nobody was trapped as a result.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

