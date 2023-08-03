Fire, police and ambulance crews sent to crash involving car and van in Oswestry

Fire, police and ambulance crews were in attendance at a collision on Salop Road in Oswestry at around 12.20pm on Thursday.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident involved a van and a saloon car.
The fire service reported the collision had been "minor" and nobody was trapped as a result.
According to traffic data, vehicles were still moving slowly in the area both ways at around 2pm, with the road remaining partially blocked near the petrol station.
West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.