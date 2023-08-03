Fire, police and ambulance crews sent to crash involving car and van in Oswestry

Emergency services were scrambled to a collision between a car and a van in Oswestry

Fire, police and ambulance crews were in attendance at a collision on Salop Road in Oswestry at around 12.20pm on Thursday.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident involved a van and a saloon car.

The fire service reported the collision had been "minor" and nobody was trapped as a result.

According to traffic data, vehicles were still moving slowly in the area both ways at around 2pm, with the road remaining partially blocked near the petrol station.