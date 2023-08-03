Fire, police and ambulance crews sent to crash involving car and van in Oswestry

By Megan JonesOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

Emergency services were called to a crash in Oswestry this afternoon.

Emergency services were scrambled to a collision between a car and a van in Oswestry
Emergency services were scrambled to a collision between a car and a van in Oswestry

Fire, police and ambulance crews were in attendance at a collision on Salop Road in Oswestry at around 12.20pm on Thursday.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident involved a van and a saloon car.

The fire service reported the collision had been "minor" and nobody was trapped as a result.

According to traffic data, vehicles were still moving slowly in the area both ways at around 2pm, with the road remaining partially blocked near the petrol station.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News