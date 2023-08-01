Water company finds repair work near Oswestry 'trickier' than it thought as supplies affected

Seven Trent Water says it had not been anticipating its essential repair work in the SY10 area in Rhydycroesau, near Oswestry, to affect its customers.

The work started at 7pm yesterday and the company updated its website with information at 8.22am this morning (Tuesday).

A spokesperson said: "Our engineers continue to work hard to get your water flowing normally again, however the repairs are proving to be trickier than we first expected, we’re aiming to have this resolved as soon as possible.

"We really do apologise if you’re still experiencing any issues with your supply because of this, rest assured we’re committed to getting this resolved quickly and efficiently."