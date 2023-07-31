How a Minion could become a leading force in battle against knife crime

Clive Knowles from the British Ironwork Centre with the Minion

Oswestry's British Ironwork Centre creates ordinary weapon banks for forces across the UK but, after hearing officers want to engage with children before they start carrying a knife, it has created a bank in the shape of a Minion.

Clive Knowles from the centre said it would also be talking to other police forces.

"We’ve created a new concept - to engage younger children and their families with this subject.

"It’s no good waiting to address 12-15-year-olds," he said.

"During the time we have been producing the knife banks the feedback with have had is that officers are engaging with younger and younger children.

"They said they need to carry out anti-violence education long before they turn into teenagers."

He said Minions were an ideal characters loved by children of all ages and believe the Minions Against Violence theme could catch on.

"We have created a pocket into which knives can be deposited," he said.

The British Ironwork Centre is also known for its spectacular knife angle which is touring the country taking with it a month long anti violence, education programme.

"It has just spent a month in Lichfield and will be returning home for August for repairs and maintenance.

"In September it will travel south to Harrow."