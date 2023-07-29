Volunteers working hard to make town look lovely for Britain in Bloom judges

Cae Glas Park. Photo: Graham Mitchell

The market town was selected to be Britain in Bloom UK finalists in 2023 after last year’s success in the regional competition, Heart of England In Bloom, 2022, taking Gold and being named overall winner of large town category.

Judges will be taken on a tour of both the town centre, including Cae Glas Park, as well as projects that embrance the In Bloom ethos. This will include the Community Interest Company, OsNosh which has its own community kitchen and garden.

Members of the Oswestry In Bloom committee and other volunteers have been busy caring for the public areas of the town and Oswestry Town Council will be ensuring that its hanging baskets and planters are in tip-top condition.

Town Mayor, Councillor Ollie Rose and consort, Councillor Duncan Kerr are among those that have volunteered.

Earlier this month the regional Heart of England Judges paid their visit for the 2023 competition.

One of the alleyways in Oswestry. Photo: Graham Mitchell

The were shown around the bustling Oswestry market as well as town centre streets and alleyways and into local parks and community green spaces. They also talked to local schoolchildren involved in keeping the town tidy and visited businesses including the Aico headquarters.

And they were taken on a tour of the Oswestry Allotments and enjoyed lunch at Osnosh.

Judges also enjoyed trip on a train at the Cambrian Heritage Railway and even a ride on a rickshaw.

A stunning floral feature in Oswestry. Photo: Graham Mitchell

As part of its activities, Oswestry in Bloom runs a local competition every year when residents are invited to enter their gardens into numerous categories. These are then judged by Margaret Thrower, famously, daughter of Percy Thrower. There is then an awards ceremony to present certificates and trophies to category winners.