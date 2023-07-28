Band thrilled as members announce record deal and single release

The Bartells

The Band, from Oswestry, has worked with many music industry professionals for the new album including Liam 'Skin' Tyson, renowned for his role in the 90s Britpop band Cast.

Band members say their link up with Flip Flop records is very exciting.

Alfie Edwards, one of the Bartells, said the album's name is being kept under wraps for a while.

“This collaboration is really exciting and we are eager to see what the future holds.”

A first single from the album is due to be released in mid-August.

"We are fortunate to have an extensive network of good friends, loyal fans and family members who have supported and encouraged us from the beginning to keep on writing and playing our material which we are always grateful for,"Alfie said.

"We will be working with Flip Flop records to release four singles and an album and it’s brilliant to be offered a record deal at this point of our career."

He described The Bartells music as "melodic rock".

More details about the band can be found on its facebook page.