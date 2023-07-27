West Mercia Police

The man was hurt in what West Mercia Police is calling an "altercation" at around 12.15am today, on Llys Road in Oswestry.

Police say the incident involved at least two males that spilled out of a premises and onto the street.

One man received serious injuries and has been taken to hospital, and one man was arrested at the scene.

Officers carrying out enquiries are appealing for witnesses, including CCTV or possible dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Kaylee Pugh on 07890 544199 or by email kaylee.pugh@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.