Pant. Picture: Google Maps

National Highways in the West Midlands plans to upgrade 54 lights on the A483 at Pant to LED systems.

To do this they are planning to use temporary traffic lights and move them along in short sections to "maintain safety and reduce disruption."

They say the work will be carried out on weekdays between 8am and 4pm from Monday, July 31, to Friday, September 15.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "We're planning to upgrade 54 lights on the A483 in Pant as part of our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint.

"We'll also be replacing the cabling which will make any future maintenance of the lighting quicker and easier."

They add that to reduce the impact they will be working during the day between 8am and 4pm from July 31, 2023 to September 15, Monday to Friday.

They add: "To maintain safety and reduce disruption, we’ll install temporary traffic lights on the A483. These will move along the road in short sections as we upgrade each light.

"Some overnight closures may be required between 7:30pm and 4am. We'll provide more information should these closures be needed.

"During our programme of work, we’ll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum.