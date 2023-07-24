Approval expected for 83 homes near ancient Oswestry hillfort in blow to campaigners

Oswestry hillfort was built and occupied during the Iron Age (800 BC to AD 43)

Residents, councillors, heritage organisations and North Shropshire’s MP have all warned that the new development off Whittington Road would “devastate” the setting of the nationally significant monument, which dates back to the Iron Age.

The scheme was refused last year but the site’s proximity to the hillfort was not cited in that decision, with Shropshire Council planners instead listing a series of environmental, highways, drainage and noise matters which it said there was not enough information on.

The plans were re-submitted in January by Cameron Homes, which had absorbed the previous applicant company Galliers Homes.

Planning officers have now said the previous reasons for refusal have been addressed and that permission should be granted for the houses to go up – but the final decision rests with the council’s Northern Planning Committee.

A report by case officer Philip Mullineux says Helen Morgan MP, Oswestry Town Council and 128 members of the public objected to the re-submitted plans.

Other objectors included action group Hands Off Old Oswestry Hillfort (HOOOH), the Prehistoric Society, Oswestry and Border Archaeology and History Group (OBHAG), Historic Buildings and Places, the Council for British Archaeology, Rescue – The British Archaeological Trust, and Oswestry and District Civic Society.

The applicant’s own landscape and visual impact assessment acknowledged that the development would “substantially change” views of the hillfort from Whittington Road.

However the land has been allocated for housing since the council’s current local development plan was adopted in 2015, and Mr Mullineux’s report says the proximity of the site to the hillfort “was considered in detail” at that time.

Historic England and council conservation officers assessed that the development would cause “less than substantial harm” to the setting of the hillfort, backing up the conclusion of a heritage impact assessment commissioned by the applicant.

In such cases, planners must judge whether the benefits of the development outweigh the identified harm – and Mr Mullineux says they do.

His report concludes: “It is acknowledged that the local town council raise objections to the application primarily in relation to impacts on the significance of the nearby hillfort, a scheduled ancient monument, as a consequence of the effects upon its setting.

“It is considered that impacts on the hillfort and its setting as well as the historic environment, in general, is acceptable and in accordance with the local plan policies and the National Planning Policy Framework.

“No objections have been raised by the council’s conservation team, and also no objections raised from Historic England.

“The numerous objections received from members of the public and non-statutory consultees have also been acknowledged and taken into consideration.

“All material planning considerations have been given careful consideration and it is considered that all matters can be adequately addressed with conditions attached to any approval notice, where considered necessary, and this includes reference to impacts on the historic environment.

“As such it is considered that the substantial amount of objections raised in relation to the proposal do not outweigh the principle of residential development on site as set out in the local plan.”