Oswestry councillors take up cabinet roles

Deputy cabinet members Mark Jones and Chris Schofield have both been promoted into leadership roles within the Conservative administration by council leader Lezley Picton, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

The shake-up, which also sees the appointment of Burnell councillor Dan Morris to cabinet, follows the resignation of Richard Marshall as portfolio holder for highways and regulatory services and councillor for the Worfield division.

The three new members will take up their new roles on Thursday, in a move that will see the number of cabinet members increased from eight to 10.

The changes effectively see Mr Marshall’s former portfolio split, with Councillor Schofield becoming cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, and Councillor Morris taking on the highways brief – including leading the council’s controversial Shrewsbury North West Relief Road project.

Councillor Schofield was previously an Oswestry town councillor and served as mayor in 2013/14. He stepped down from the town council at the 2021 local elections, when he was elected to represent Oswestry East on the unitary authority.

Meanwhile Councillor Jones will take over as portfolio holder for economic growth and regeneration, which previously came under Councillor Dean Carroll’s portfolio. Councillor Carroll retains responsibility for housing and assets.

Councillor Jones, a fourth generation councillor, has represented Gobowen, Selattyn and Weston Rhyn on Shropshire Council since 2017, as well as serving on Oswestry Town Council. He was the town’s mayor for the 2021/22 civic year.

Announcing the changes, Councillor Picton said: “These new cabinet colleagues will join the other members of cabinet and all of us are focused on the council delivering on the priorities for our county through the Shropshire Plan.

“Being a cabinet member is a demanding role, and I am realigning some of the portfolios to make the most of having additional people, skills and experience joining the team.

“I want to thank Richard Marshall, who last week stood down from the council for personal reasons.

“He was always a hard-working councillor and cabinet member, who will be missed.”