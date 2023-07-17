Screen to celebrate 40th anniversary of film classic

The screening at the town's Kinokulture cinema marks the 40th anniversary of the film set in a fictional fishing village in Scotland.
An oil executive arrives to try to persuade the community to sell up to make way for an oil refinery.
A spokesperson for the film society said: "The Oswestry Film Society is delighted to be presenting this special anniversary showing of a British classic, to be enjoyed on the big screen.W
The screening will start at 7.30pm.
On August 1 the society will screen a British comedy, Death At A Funeral (15).
Tickets in advance as available via the Oswestry Film Society website.