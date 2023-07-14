Ride-out for mental health charity that helped Ben in his darkest hour

Ben with his charity sweatshirt over his bike

Ben Carline is calling on bikers to join him on August 27 in the social ride from Shropshire to Aberystwyth.

He says MIND was there for him in his darkest hour and he wants to say thank you.

The ride-out will start from the A5 cafe at Montford Bridge, leaving at 9am, with a stop at Llanbadarn Fawr in Mid Wales before arriving at the seaside town.

"All bikes of all sizes from 125cc are very welcome to join us," Ben said.

"This is going to be a cruise, not a race, and no-one will be left behind."

Ben said he had only had his Triumph motorbike for around a year and had already met some wonderful people.

"I have been on a couple of rides myself and thought it would be a great way to raise money for a charity close to my heart," he said.

"I have always struggled with my mental health, from 11 or 12 years old really.

"When I had a really bad time my partner gave me the number for MIND. It took me a while to decide to ring but I am so glad I did, they stayed on the phone with me for about 45 minutes.

"They helped when I was in my darkest time by simply picking up the phone and listening to me.

"A lot of my friends have had mental health problems at some point in their lives and talking really does help.

"I want to help raise awareness of mental health alongside raising money for a brilliant charity."