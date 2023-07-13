Call for insect friendly fight against weeds

Bee

Councillor voted in favour of a motion by the mayor, Councillor Olly Rose who wants manual or non-chemical methods to be usedas the main element in the battle against weeds.

The council is to ask Shropshire Council to stop the use of glyphosates and oppose any use of neonictinoids in Oswestry.

And it is asking other councils in the county to also contact the unitary authority.

"Shropshire Council has no policy on glyphosate use or guidance on how to use at present," the mayor said.

Councillor Rose said that in 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer published its findings into the relationship between cancer and glyphosate – a herbicide – and classified it as possibly carcinogenic to humans – it had scientific data that it definitely caused malignant tumours in animals she said.