Oswestry council installs vehicle electric points for visitors and residents alike

The new vehicle electric points

These new chargers are in addition to the two installed in Oswestry’s Central car park in 2021.

The rapid charging points will be run by a company called InstaVolt and have disabled access. There is no connection fee, no monthly membership fee and it is a ‘pay as you go’ system. Vehicles using them will need to pay for car parking.

These units will further improve the accessibility to the town for electric vehicles driven by visitors and residents alike.

Oswestry town mayor, Councillor Olly Rose said: “Adding two more EV units to our portfolio shows our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and protecting the environment. There is growing demand for EV charger points as Oswestry residents are making the switch to electric vehicles.