Students celebrate Duke of Edinburgh awards

Hannah Morrell receives her certificate from Councillor Mike Isherwood Derwen College

Students at the specialist further education college, near Oswestry, were joined by families, staff, sponsors and local dignitaries to their success in the national youth achievement awards.

Shropshire’s Vice Lord-Lieutenants, Jenny Wynn and Roger Pemberton, and Oswestry Deputy Mayor, Councillor Mike Isherwood, also attended, along with representatives from supporting organisations, including Roger Pemberton, Provincial Grand Master of Shropshire Freemasons Provincial.

The audience was treated to performances by the College’s Derwen on Tour (DOT) song, sign and dance group and agreed the performance of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now, was the perfect theme for the day. Hospitality and Food students served a buffet lunch and drinks.

The annual Kirstin Royle Trust Award, which recognises a student who has shown endeavour and personal achievement, went to student Harry Rowson. Horticulture student Harry has mobility issues which mean he needs a wheelchair for most activities. However, nothing was holding him back when it came to the three-day canoeing expedition which was part of his Silver award the college said.

Harry Kirsten Royle with principal Meryl Green

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards offer participants, with a wide variety of special educational needs and disabilities the chance to develop skills for life, fulfil their potential and have a brighter future. Each section of the award gives the students an opportunity to be independent, to grow in confidence and to be challenged as an individual.

“Derwen College has been offering the awards for nine years," a spokesperson said.

"We have celebrated 146 Bronze awards, 116 Silver awards and 48 Gold awards. This year, 23 students and graduates attended a reception at Buckingham Palace to receive their Gold awards.

Team Gold at Derwen College

For the first time, students with profound and multiple learning disabilities were given the opportunity to complete their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. Students with limited mobility and communication spent time in a tent and complete skills, volunteering and physical aspects of the award.

They rounded-off the experience with an expedition on the Llangollen Canal, near Ellesmere, on the Shropshire Lady canal boat, provided by The Lyneal Trust – experts in offering accessible canal holidays to people with disabilities.

"The College is proud to offer Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards to all students who want to take part in the awards. The DofE team are incredibly proud of each and every student who showed the strength of character and commitment to take on these demanding challenges."

Anna Redding receives her award

A cheque for £1,800 was presented by Peter Robinson from the Shropshire Masonic Charitable Association; Rick Gerrard, from St Oswalds Lodge; and David Towers, St Oswalds Lodge. This will ensure continued support for students wishing to take on the most challenging Gold award.