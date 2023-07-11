Historic tramway is to be reconstructed

Restoration gets underway

The canal wharf at Crickheath was the terminus for a two-and-a-half mile, horse-drawn tramway from the limestone quarry at Porth-y-waen and used to transfer stone onto moored narrowboats for the rest of its journey.

The Shropshire Union Canal Society has been given a £14,600 restoration grant from the Association for Industrial Archaeology towards the cost of restoring the wharf on the canal at Crickheath.

Built by navvies during the construction of the canal at the end of the 18th century, it was constructed as a wide rubble stone wall using local limestone. The wharf wall is being restored as it was originally built, with members of the Dry Stone Walling Association contributing their expertise to ensure durable and high quality repairs.

Shropshire Union Canal Society project manager Tom Fulda said the wall is topped with large copings of buff and yellow sandstone/gritstone that supported the tramway rails and wagons from where stone was tipped into moored narrowboats.

"It is thought even back in the 18th century the copings were repurposed from elsewhere due to some variation in materials and different stonemason dressing marks. Many have crumbled and will require replacement" he said.

“We are very grateful for this generous grant. It will substantially help the project with the cost of plant hire, volunteer welfare and materials as well as promoting the work of the Association for Industrial Archaeology, the national society for industrial heritage, which has supported the study, preservation and presentation of many sites since the 70’s.

"If you live near the Montgomery Canal, why not pop down to Crickheath and see the progress we’re making.”