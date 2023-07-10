Town could take over youth centre building

Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.

Town councillors will meet on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing and current discussions regarding possible transfer of the asset from Shropshire Council to Oswestry Town Council.

Shropshire Council has agreed to the freehold transfer of the building and two small parcels of land - the Multi Use Games Area and the Ash Road Play Area.

A report to town councillors says that under the terms of the current lease between Shropshire Council and Oswestry Town Council the premises should only be used for the provision of youth services and as a base for St Johns Ambulance.

"Shropshire Council has confirmed that The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has agreed to the transfer of the building to OTC. "

The Shropshire Council owned building was provided with £2.2 million lottery funding and opened in December 2012.

However budget cuts led to the Shropshire youth services being run down.