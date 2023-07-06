The knitters who donated 999 cuddly toys to help police comfort children facing trauma

The 999 teddies were donated by knitting grouop Crafty Knitters

Oswestry group Crafty Knitters donated the new batch of 999 Teddies to Oswestry and Ellesmere SNT this week.

The teddies will be used by police to comfort children involved in traumatic events such as road traffic collisions and schools to learn about the 999 system.

Angie Mills of Crafty Knitters said the group has been making the teddies for many years.

She said: "I used to be a teacher, so originally I thought 999 Teddies would be a good teaching aid for children.

"We now make them for Oswestry fire station and the police. They carry them in their vehicles or sometimes in their pouches while they're out and about.

"If they go to an accident or an incident where there are children, the teddies are a fun way to comfort them, they distract the children and help relax them a little bit.

"We've probably donated hundreds over the years and they always want more. It's just one of many projects we help out."

The community-minded crafters have been producing knitted projects for charity for around five years, having sold their wares to support charities including Lingen Davies, the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Severn Hospice.

Their next project, raising money for the air ambulance service, will see the group create dozens of knitted teddies in air ambulance uniforms.

The air ambulance teddies will be on sale on the Bailey Head on August 5 for just £5.

In its fifth year, the group of over 20 knitters meet weekly for tea, cake and knitting and is always open to more new and experienced needle-wielders.

Their next meeting is on Monday, July 10 at Oswestry Senior Citizens Club on Lorne Street from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. £2 entry included refreshments and wool.