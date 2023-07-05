Food festival will line the streets of Oswestry

Oswestry Food Festival in the centre of Oswestry..

The event, on Saturday and Sunday, has attracted 40 stallholders selling all types of delicious fayre.

Now in its second decade, the event was more recently taken over by Oswestry Town Council.

The town's indoor market will be open on both days as well as the stalls stretching the length of Bailey Street.

There will also been street entertainment with stilt walkers and live music on the Bailey Head and at The Cross.

Markets and events officer for the council, David Clough, said the festival always attracted the finest local food and drink producers and makers.

"Once again, the food festival is free entry, fun, friendly and welcomes everyone to enjoy the weekend," he said.

"We have street food stalls and everything from breads and cheesed to pies, ice-creams and crepes as well as a farm shop.

"Then we have excellent drink providers setting up their stalls selling a variety of products from gin, mead and cider to milkshakes and teas and coffee."

Visitors to the festival can also enjoy entertainment at Cae Glas Park on both days.