Football charity brings family fun day to the park

Last year's TNS in the park day

TNS in the Park, organised by The New Saints FC Foundation and starting at 11am, will include activities for all ages ranging from family games and activities to a youth zone, mini fun football and much more.

The football club’s first team players will be on hand for photo-opportunities and there will be demonstrations by the TNS Academy and TNS Women and Girls teams.

Visitors will be able to find out more about the football club including the launch of its new kit and information about forthcoming European qualifying games. They will also have the chance to try out their footballing skills in the club’s inflatable fun football arenas.

Gill Jones of The New Saints FC Foundation, said that the family fun day was a way of highlighting the varied work of the charity throughout the area as well as providing a free family day of fun for all ages, and opportunities to meet some of the first team players.

“We're really looking forward to welcoming everyone to Cae Glas Park on Saturday. It coincides with Oswestry Food and Drink Festival so it means visitors can stroll around the festival and then bring their families into the park for some free fun with us,” she said.