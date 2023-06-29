Oswestry Mayor to host meet the public event

Oswestry Mayor Olly Rose

Councillor Olly Rose is hosting a meet a ‘Meet the Mayor’ event alongside other councillors on Wednesday, July 5, at Oswestry Town Market.

There will be stall outside the Guildhall, and Oswestry residents are invited to meet the mayor, ask any questions or chat about issues that are important to them.

Councillor Rose said: “I am keen to meet as many people as possible and hear about their priorities. It is important for the Town Council to be accessible to residents. We hope to hold another event later in the year and anyone can get in touch with me via my new Facebook page @oswestrytownmayor.